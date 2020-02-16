Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.37% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $105,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

