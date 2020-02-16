Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,388 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.