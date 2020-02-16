Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,413 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,396 shares of company stock worth $6,223,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

