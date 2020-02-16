Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,442 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.04 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

