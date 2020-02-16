Globeflex Capital L P Sells 3,545 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of CRL opened at $176.48 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.17.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

