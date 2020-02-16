Globeflex Capital L P Sells 3,607 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSIT opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

