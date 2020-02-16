Globeflex Capital L P Sells 816 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $163.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.94. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

