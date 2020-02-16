Globeflex Capital L P Sells 995 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences accounts for about 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $111.22 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

