Globeflex Capital L P Trims Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises approximately 0.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

