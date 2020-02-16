Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

