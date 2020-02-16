Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,129 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Graco has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graco will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.