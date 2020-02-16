Grimes & Company Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

