Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $17,541,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,394.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196,367 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $2,477,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGAL stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

