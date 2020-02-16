Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 284.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

