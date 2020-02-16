GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.66 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance, Bit-Z and Huobi. GXChain has a market capitalization of $36.66 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Huobi, QBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

