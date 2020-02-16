Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

