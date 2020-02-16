Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Haemonetics worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 49.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,984 shares. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

