Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,131 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Sidoti upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.