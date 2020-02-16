Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 45,488 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $82,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $21.27 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

