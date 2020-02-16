Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 58,886 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,886 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

