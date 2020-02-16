Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 8,096 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.01. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

