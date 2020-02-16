Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.