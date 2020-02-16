Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.46. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

