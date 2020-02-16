Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 136,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 258,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

