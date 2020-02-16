Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $13,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 209,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Skechers USA stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

