Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,281,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

