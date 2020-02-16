Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,063,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $191.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

