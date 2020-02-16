Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.19 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

