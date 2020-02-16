Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Unilever by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UN opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

