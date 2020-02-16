Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,501 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of LPX opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

