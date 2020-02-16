Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.27% of AngioDynamics worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 80,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

