Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

