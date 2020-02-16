Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,335.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,099 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

