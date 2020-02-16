Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 291.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 249,071 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in TEGNA by 4,180.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.