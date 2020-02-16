Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.49 Million in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA opened at $21.27 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 397,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $9,500,617.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,225,579 shares of company stock valued at $122,756,695 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.