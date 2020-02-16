Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.55 Million in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,633,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $85.09 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

