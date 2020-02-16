Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,033 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 671,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 438,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 136,851 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

