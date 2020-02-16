Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.12% of Universal worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Universal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Universal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of Universal stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.74. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.