Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

