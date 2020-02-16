Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

ASGN stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

