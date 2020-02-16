Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.64.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.