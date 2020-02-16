Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after purchasing an additional 738,152 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTL stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

