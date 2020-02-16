Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 552,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 727,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

