Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,609 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Medpace by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

