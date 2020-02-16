Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 38,118 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,118 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.