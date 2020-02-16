Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,253 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

