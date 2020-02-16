Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after buying an additional 237,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $102.64 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.