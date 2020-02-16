Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCF opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

