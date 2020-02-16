Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC opened at $94.31 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

