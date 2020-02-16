Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 121,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $181.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.66. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $181.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

